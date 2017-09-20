How to use Guided Access on iPhone and iPad

How do I lock my iPhone or iPad to one app? Use Guided Access!

Whether you're working for a business that wants to use iPads to display information or you'd simply like your child to focus on their homework app, you can use Apple's Guided Access feature to lock your screen on one specific app.

Built as an Accessibility feature, Guided Accees limits users to one specific app, preventing them from switching to another program or returning to the Home screen. This can be extremely useful in a number of settings, including education, autism research, businesses, restaurants, museums, and more.

Whether it's a writing app, drawing app, music app, math app, or a story, video, or reading app, Guided Access helps make sure that all attention remains on that app. It also prevents you from accidentally exiting to the Home screen or another app when you don't mean to.

How to enable Guided Access on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on General. Tap on Accessibility. Tap on Guided Access under the Learning section. Tap the switch to turn on Guided Access. Tap on Passcode Settings. Tap Set Guided Access Passcode and set a passcode. Toggle Accessibility Shortcut to On, which allows you to triple-click the Home button and enter Guided Access at any time.

How to enable Touch ID for Guided Access

If you use Touch ID to unlock your iPhone, then you can also use it to end Guided Access sessions, which is perfect if you have clever kids who can guess your passwords or if you just wanted the added bit of security. Here's how to turn it on:

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap Accessibility. Tap Guided Access. You'll have to scroll down to find it. Tap Passcode Settings. Tap the switch next to Touch ID to enable it.

How to use Guided Access

Launch the app you'd like the user to have access to. In this case, we used Camera. Triple click the Home button to launch Guided Access. Circle any areas of the screen that you would like to make inaccessible. Tap on Options in the bottom left corner to choose whether or not you want to grant access to the Sleep/Wake button, Volume buttons, touch screen, and motion. Tap Done to save your selections. Tap on Start at the top of the screen to begin Guided Access.

Once Guided Access is enabled, anyone trying to leave the specific app you've locked it to will receive a banner message telling them to triple-click the Home button to exit. If they don't know the pre-set passcode, they won't be able to exit Guided Access.

Questions?

