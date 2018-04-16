We all know that the Nintendo Switch is a fantastic little piece of hardware. However, there is a smattering of small complaints about the device. One such gripe I have heard about more than a few times is that the Switch does not offer any sort of built-in web browser. As far as I am concerned, it is totally justified to expect just about any handheld device to come with a browser.

Unfortunately, not every device comes out of the box completely perfect. The great news is that there are always people working in the periphery to remedy these sorts of problems. The even better news is that you actually can use a web browser on your Switch and you don't have to do anything as warranty breaking as hacking your switch.

If you want to get into some totally radical net surfing on your Switch, here's how to do it.

How to browse the web on Nintendo Switch

From the dashboard of your Nintendo Switch, scroll over to System Settings. Select Internet. Select Internet Settings Choose the Wi-Fi connection that you are currently connected to. On the settings page for your network, select Change Settings. Scroll down and select DNS Settings. Change the DNS setting from Automatic to Manual. Select your Primary DNS and set it as 045.055.142.122 and save. Your Switch will now attempt to connect to the network. You will see a prompt that says Registration is required to use this network. Select Next. You will now see the SwitchBru DNS page. All you have to do now is wait for 8 seconds to be redirected to Google.

You now have access to a browser right on your Switch. Once you are done using the browser, all you have to do is go back and set your network DNS from Manual back to Automatic.

I have used this method to get online more than a few times. While it's not totally perfect it is totally effective and I am absolutely grateful to have a workaround to Nintendo's oversight.

