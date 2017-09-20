Want to write a quick note when your phone is locked? Use Instant Notes in iOS 11!

Instant Notes is a new feature in iOS 11 that allows you to write notes in the Notes app right from the lock screen. Whether you want to write a new note or resume an old one, Instant Notes makes it easy to access Notes without having to unlock your phone.

There are a couple of steps you have to follow to take advantage of Instant Notes, so follow along below and learn how to do it!

How to enable Notes in Control Center

Before you're able to access Notes from the lock screen, you'll first need to enable Notes in the Control Center.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Control Center. Tap Customize Controls. Tap Notes.

Now you'll be able to access Notes from the Control Center.

How to enable Instant Notes from the lock screen

After you've given Control Center access to Notes, you'll have to allow Notes to be used from the lock screen.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Notes Tap Access Notes from Lock Screen. Tap the option you want. Your options are as follows: Off : This will disable Notes from being accessed from the lock screen.

: This will disable Notes from being accessed from the lock screen. Always Create New Note : This option will always create a new note when using Instant Notes.

: This option will always create a new note when using Instant Notes. Resume Last Note: This will allow you to edit the last note you created.

How to access Instant Notes on your iPhone or iPad

Once you have it all set up, starting an Instant Note is pretty straightforward. When you're on the lock screen, just swipe up from the bottom of your screen and tap the Notes button.

How to customize how long a recently added note is accessible from the lock screen

If you don't want to create a new note every time you create an Instant Note, you can change the frequency in the settings for Notes.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Notes Tap Access Notes from Lock Screen. Tap Resume Last Note. Tap the amount of time you want. Your options are as follows: After 5 Minutes

After 15 Minutes

After 1 Hour

Once Daily

Never

Any other questions about Instant Notes?

