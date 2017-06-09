Check out the new Key Flicks feature on iPad's QuickType keyboard in iOS 11!

When Apple introduced iOS 11 at WWDC 2017 this year, they said it would be a monumental update for iPad. So far, so very true. iPad is becoming the everyperson's portable computer and that means the tablet has to be packed with productivity features that make getting work done that much easier and that much more delightful. One of the new features, called "Key Flicks" is more of a game changer than I realized. It makes typing on iPad's QuickType keyboard super-fast and a little fun, too.

Key Flicks puts many of the numbers and symbols hidden behind the More Numbers button front and center, hidden behind a simple swipe gesture.

How to use Key Flicks on iPad's QuickType keyboard in iOS 11

Using Key Flicks is incredibly simple — you simply flick down on the key to access the symbol above the key. Say you're typing a message and you want to send your email to someone. Say your email is my.name@example.com , here's how you'd go about using Key Flicks to type your email:

Type out the beginning of your email: my.name When it's time to type the @ symbol, put your finger on the a key and flick down. You should see an @ symbol appear in your text field.

It really is as simple as that! Any number or symbol displayed above the key in the QuickType keyboard is accessible via Key Flicks.

How to turn off Key Flicks on iPad's QuickType keyboard in iOS 11

Not diggin' Key Flicks in iOS 11? You can disable it! Here's how:

Launch the Settings app. Tap General. Tap Keyboard. Tap the toggle next to Enable Key Flicks to disable Key Flicks.

Not seeing Key Flicks on your iPad in iOS 11?

If you don't see Key Flicks on your iPad running iOS 11, it's because your iPad is too big! No, really. Apple says Key Flicks works with all iOS 11-compatible iPad models save for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Here's the list:

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

