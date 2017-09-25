How do you rediscover all the amazing moments lost inside your library? With the Memories feature in Photos for Mac!

You've probably snapped some truly memorable photos and captured some awesome video, but it's probably been buried beneath thousands more over the years. That's why Apple made Memories. It bubbles up your favorite events in Photos for Mac, complete with music, transitions, related content, and more!

Here's how to navigate and get creative with Memories in the Photos app on Mac.

How to find Memories in the Photos app

Launch the Photos app from your dock. Click Memories on the menu on the left of the screen.

You will now be able to see all of your available Memory slideshows.

How to watch a Memories slideshow in the Photos app

Launch the Photos app from your dock. Click Memories on the menu on the left of the screen. Double-click the Memory you would like to watch. Click the play button. It looks like a triangle. Click Play Slideshow at the bottom of the menu that appears. Your slideshow will begin playing automatically on a full-screen mode.

How to change your slideshow theme in Memories in the Photos app

You can customize and change your Memory theme depending on the type of story your photos tell. It's a really great, simple, creative way to showcase a certain period of time or event!

Launch the Photos app from your dock. Click Memories on the menu on the left of the screen. Double-click the Memory you would like to watch. Click the play button. It looks like a triangle. Click on the slideshow theme you would like to select. A preview will appear in the window on screen.

How to change your slideshow music in Memories in the Photos app

Just like customizing the theme of your Memories slideshow, you can also change up the music!

You can either choose your Memories music from your iTunes, or from their list of chosen songs.

Launch the Photos app from your dock. Click Memories on the menu on the left of the screen. Double-click the Memory you would like to watch. Click the play button. It looks like a triangle. Click Music. Select the song you would like to play in the background of your Memory slideshow.

How to view all photos that are in your Memories' slideshow

Get a better idea of how many photos and videos will be in your Memories' slideshow by taking a peek at all your pictures.

Launch the Photos app from your dock. Click Memories on the menu on the left of the screen. Double-click the Memory you would like. Click Show all.

All of the photos that are in the specific Memory will appear.

How to see who was in a Memory

Launch the Photos app from your dock. Click Memories on the menu on the left of the screen. Double-click the Memory you would like. Scroll down until you find the People section.

You can scroll left and right to see who was in the Memory.

How to add a Memory to your favorite Memories

Keep your favorite moments close and quick to access by marking your favorite Memories' slideshows!

Launch the Photos app from your dock. Click Memories on the menu on the left of the screen. Double-click the Memory you would like. Scroll down to the bottom of your screen. Click Add to Favorite Memories. If this is your first favorite Memory, a little icon will appear in the menu bar to the left of the screen that's called Favorite Memories. Click Favorite Memories to view your favorite Memories.

To remove a memory from favorite memories, simply scroll to the bottom of the memory and click Remove from Favorite Memories.

How to delete a Memory

Launch the Photos app from your dock. Click Memories on the menu on the left of the screen. Click the Memory you would like. Scroll down to the bottom of your screen. Click Delete Memory. Click Delete on the prompt that appears to delete your memory.

How to show an album as a Memory

Launch Photos from your dock or Applications folder. Click on the album that you want to show as a memory. Click Show as Memory. Click the play button in the toolbar. Click Play Slideshow to play the memory. Scroll down and click Add to Memories to save the album as a permanent memory.

What do you think of Memories?

Now that you've had some time to explore Memories in the Photos app, what do you think about this new feature?