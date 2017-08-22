Quickly switch between or force-close apps with the Siri Remote on Apple TV.

With Multitasking on Apple TV, you can quickly get back to an app you've previously opened from any screen. You can also force-close an app if it is acting like a stinker by freezing up or just not working. It is very similar to the way Multitasking works on iOS. Here's how.

How to quickly switch between apps with the Siri Remote on Apple TV

You can quickly switch to any app you've previously opened with Multitasking on Apple TV. You can open Multitasking from any app or screen, but for simplicity's sake, we will start from the Home screen.

Turn on Apple TV. While on the Home screen, double-click the TV button on the Siri Remote. It is the top button on the right side of the face of the remote with a TV icon on it. Swipe to the right on the trackpad to find the app you want to open. Press the trackpad to select the app you wish to open. To exit Multitasking without selecting an app press the Menu button on the Siri Remote, which is the top button on the left side of the face of the remote. It has the word "Menu" on it.

Any app you've ever opened (and haven't force-closed) will be in the Multitasking tray.

How to force-close an app with the Siri Remote on Apple TV

If an app is acting up on Apple TV, you can use Multitasking to force-close it. You can open Multitasking from any app or screen, but for simplicity's sake, we will start from the Home screen.

Turn on Apple TV. While on the Home screen, double-click the TV button on the Siri Remote. It is the top button on the right side of the face of the remote with a TV icon on it. Swipe to the right on the trackpad to find the app you wish to force-close. Swipe up on the trackpad to force the app to close. To exit Multitasking, press the Menu button on the Siri Remote, which is the top button on the left side of the face of the remote. It has the word "Menu" on it.

How to clear your Multitasking tray with the Siri Remote on Apple TV

Under most circumstances, you won't ever have to clear your Multitasking tray. But, if your Apple TV runs slowly or starts to have issues, you can troubleshoot it by force-closing all apps.

Turn on Apple TV. While on the Home screen, double-click the TV button on the Siri Remote. It is the top button on the right side of the face of the remote with a TV icon on it. Swipe up on the trackpad to force the first app to close. Repeat step three until all apps in the Multitasking tray are gone. To exit Multitasking, press the Menu button on the Siri Remote, which is the top button on the left side of the face of the remote. It has the word "Menu" on it.

Multitasking it very useful for quickly switching between apps and force-closing an app. If you remember to use it, it can speed up your actions in Apple TV.

