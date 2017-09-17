Looking to learn how to use the new Live Photos effects in iOS 11? Here's how!

iOS 11 brings a ton of new, fun, creative ways to edit and play around with the photos on your iPhone and iPad — especially the Live ones!

Here's how you can get started using the new Live Photos effects in iOS 11!

How to Loop your Live Photos

Launch the Photos app from your homescreen. Tap the Live Photo you would like to add an effect to. Swipe up in the center of the screen. Tap Loop to begin looping the Live Photo. An icon in the upper left corner will indicate that it's looping

To turn the image back to a Live Photo, just swipe up again and tap Live.

How to Bounce your Live Photos

Launch the Photos app from your homescreen. Tap the Live Photo you would like to add an effect to. Swipe up in the center of the screen. Tap Bounce to begin looping the Live Photo. An icon in the upper left corner will indicate that it's bouncing.

To turn the image back to a Live Photo, just swipe up again and tap Live.

How to Long Exposure your Live Photos

Launch the Photos app from your homescreen. Tap the Live Photo you would like to add an effect to. Swipe up in the center of the screen. Tap Long Exposure to begin looping the Live Photo. An icon in the upper left corner will indicate that it's now in long exposure mode.

To turn the image back to a Live Photo, just swipe up again and tap Live.

What do you think?

Will these new Live Photo edits have you switching Live Photos on more and more, or will you pass on this newest Live Photo update?

Let us know what you think in the comments below!