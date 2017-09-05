You can quickly track down all pictures you've taken of friends and family using the People album in Photos for Mac. Everyone gets their own profile.

The People album in Photos for Mac gathers up every single picture you've taken of people and organizes them by what it believes are the same person using facial recognition. Once you've identified your friends and family and given each of them their own profile, you can sync them across all your devices using iCloud. Here's how to set up profiles in the People album in Photos for Mac.

How to create a new People profile

The Photos algorithm automatically creates profiles of certain faces you've taken a lot of pictures of. If you have dozens of pictures of your niece, her profile will probably already be there (you just have to name it). You can also manually add a profile for faces that aren't automatically added.

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Click on People in the sidebar. Click on Add People. It's the last thumbnail on your list of profiles. Select a face you want to create a profile for. You can also select multiple faces. Click on Add in the upper right corner of the Photos window. If you selected multiple faces, click on Merge and Add. Double-click on the new profile. Click on Add Name in the upper left corner of the Photos window and enter the person's name. Click on Confirm Additional Photos to add other pictures that Photos has identified as a match. Click on Yes or No to confirm additional photos. Click Done when finished.

How to manually add pictures to a profile

Though the facial recognition works surprisingly well (it can even identify faces in costume), it's not perfect. You can manually add pictures to a profile without having to rely on the facial recognition algorithm.

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Click on Photos in the side bar. Select the photo you want to add to a profile. Click the Info button at the top of the Photos window. Click on Add Faces in the Info window. Move and resize the Faces ring so it is over the person's face. Click on Click to Name. Enter the person's name.

Repeat this process with any picture that you want to add to a person's profile.

How to rename a profile

When you name a profile, the Photos app will search your contacts so you can add it to the profile, but you can change the profile name manually at any time.

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Click on People in the sidebar. Click on the Name below the profile thumbnail. Enter a new name. Hit Enter on your keyboard.

How to view a person's profile

Now that you've created and organized profiles for your friends and family, you can take a trip down memory lane with each of them.

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Click on People in the sidebar. Double-click on a profile. Click on Show All to see every photo in the profile.

How to remove a picture from a profile

For some reason, Photos identifies pictures of Serenity Caldwell as me. When confirming photos, sometimes I accidentally click Yes when it's a picture of Serenity instead of me. Luckily, I can remove her from my profile pretty easily.

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Click on People in the sidebar. Double-click on the profile you want to remove a picture from. Select the picture you want to remove from the profile. Click the Info button at the top of the Photos window. Click on the Profile face in the Info window that you want to remove. Either rename or remove the Profile name.

