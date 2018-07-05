Obviously, you'll need a Bluetooth controller. I'm specifically using the DualShock Controller for PS4, but if you have a Bluetooth controller, like the Bluetooth PS3 controller, Wii Mote, Wii U Pro, Xbox One S/X controller, or one of 8BitDo's retro controllers, you can use one of those, too. You'll also need a wireless Bluetooth adapter that connects to your Switch's Dock. It has to be a USB-A dongle. You don't want an audio adapter. I'm using 8BitDo's Wireless USB Adapter because it's specially designed to work with Nintendo Switch, and even supports motion controls and vibration when paired with the PS4 DualShock controller. See at Amazon There are other options available, but I'll be using 8BitDo's Wireless USB Adapter. How to set up your wireless Bluetooth adapter

Your wireless adapter for Bluetooth controllers will look a lot like a USB flash drive. You'll need to connect it to your Nintendo Switch Dock. First, make sure your Switch is docked properly. Then, plug the wireless adapter into the Switch's USB port. There are two on the left side of the Dock and one on the back. The USB port on the back side is squished in between the power cable and the HDMI cable and is more difficult to reach. I can't even fit the 8BitDo Wireless USB Adapter in that port. I recommend using one of the two ports on the left side of the dock. Make sure that the Dock is powered up. While in the Dock, wake up your Switch. You'll see a green LED indicator light on the Dock near the USB ports. This lets you know that the Dock is powered up. How to pair your Bluetooth controller to your Nintendo Switch

Before you try to pair your Controller, there's one important step: enabling Pro Controller Wired Communication. No Bluetooth controller will work without this enabled. Select System Settings on your Nintendo Switch. Scroll down and select Controllers and Sensors from the menu. Select Pro Controller Wired Communications to turn it on. Once you've enabled Pro Controller Wired Communications, you can pair your Switch with your Bluetooth controller.

Make sure the Switch is in the Dock and awake. Press the Pairing button on your wireless Bluetooth adapter. On 8BitDo's adapter, it's the button at the end (the only button on the dongle). Most LED status lights for pairing will blink rapidly, but consult your adapter's instructions if you're unsure. Begin pairing your Bluetooth controller. On the PS4 DualShock Controller, hold down the PS button and Share button at the same time. The indicator light will blink white to show it's in pairing mode.

If the blinking white light doesn't turn blue, I suggest pressing one of the buttons. This seems to work for me every time. Once the white blinking on the PS4 DualShock controller turns solid blue, it should be paired. If it's not, follow the steps again. Troubleshooting pairing the PS4 DualShock controller to Nintendo Switch