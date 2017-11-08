How to use Reachability on iPhone X

Reachability is a handy feature that Apple introduced back in 2014 with the launch of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus to aid with the use of those phones with one hand. It lowers the user interface on the phone to make it more easily accessible with one hand. Given that Reachability is invoked with a double-tap on the Home button on older iPhones, many worried that it wouldn't be present on the iPhone X. Thankfully, it's there.

While the iPhone X doesn't have a Home button, the phone still features reachability, though it is off by default. Here's how you use Reachability with the iPhone X.

How to enable Reachability on the iPhone X

Reachability is turned off by default, but you can turn it on in your iPhone's Accessibility settings.

Open Settings from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap Accessibility Turn the Reachability switch to the On position.

How to use Reachability on the iPhone X

Once you've got it turned on, a quick swipe activates Reachability.

Touch your finger to the gesture area at the bottom of the iPhone X display. Swipe down.

Questions

