If you've been on Instagram Stories or Snapchat lately, you've probably seen these spiffy li'l screen record videos of everything from the new music people are listening too, to new apps and how to use them, and almost everything in between. Screen recording is an incredibly fun tool if you get creative with it, and standing out on social media is always key: so here's how you can use the screen record feature to the best of its ability!

Gone are the days of screenshotting the tunes you're listening too and posting them to your IG Story: up your social media clout with a good ol' fashioned screen record of your latest and greatest favorite banger! Recently I've been listening to a lot of the Black Panther soundtrack, and rather than post screenshots of songs that people will instantly swipe away from, I've started posting snippets of songs to my Instagram Stories via screen record. The results? People have responded more and more frequently to my stories, asking me about my favorite song from the film, thanking me for showing them music, etc. Alternatively, you could use screen record to show off snippets from your favorite podcasts and expose your followers to all the weird stuff you listen to (Last Podcast on the Left, anyone?) while supporting and tagging the podcast in your story. App attack

Is there a new app you're dying to show people? Maybe there's a new iPhone feature you've been asked about a couple of times that you need to show your followers? Well then just screen record it! One thing we do here at iMore is show people how to use certain apps, access certain features in their phone, and so, so much more. By using screen record, you can show off the latest and greatest cooking app you've found to your followers. You can show your followers super cool features, like how your iPhone is recording your locations without them knowing. You could even show them the screen record app and how to use it! By showing off new and exciting apps and features by screen recording, you can educate your followers and get them on your level of up-to-date-ness #woke. Record n' share your favorite YouTubers 'n' shows

All too often I've come across a clip from a YouTuber I love that just has the perfect reaction to something. Most of the time it's someone like @RalphTheMovieMaker (... or even @PewDiePie…) that gives me some great reaction fuel, and more than once I've physically pulled my iPhone out to record my laptop screen in order to post to my story. But with screen record, all that nonsense is a thing of the past! Now you can easily record and share a hilarious reactions from your fave YouTuber, or even a clip of something that made you LOL from Netflix or most other video services on your iPhone. If there's a clip in Bob's Burgers that made you laugh so hard you almost peed your pants, then you may want to share it with your audience. This is a great way to start a dialogue with followers, tag larger accounts that may recognize you, and keep people engaged with your content and coming back for more. Makeshift slideshow