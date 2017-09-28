Siri can transfer money, check your balance, and more (as long as your bank supports it)!

As of iOS 11, Siri has banking support. That means, if your bank adds support, you'll be able to transfer money from one account to another, check your balances, find out which transactions are still pending, and a whole lot more. If your bank doesn't already support SiriKit integration, make sure to ask them to add it. Here's how it works.

How to enable Siri to work with your bank

Similar to how you can give permission for Siri to work with third-party payment services like PayPal and Square Cash, you'll have to make sure you've enabled the ability to use your banking app with Siri. In some instances, you'll be asked to enable use with Siri from within your Bank's app settings.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your bank. Tap Siri & Search. Tap the Use with Siri switch to turn it on.

How to use Siri to do your banking

Once enabled, you can simply ask Siri to perform certain tasks with your bank.

"Transfer $20 from my savings account to my checking account in [bank]."

"What's my account balance in [bank]?"

"Pay my phone bill using [bank]."

Different banks will offer different features. Some have already announced they will support peer-to-peer money transfers so you can ask Siri to, "pay Mike $10 from [bank]."

How to stop allowing Siri to work with your bank

If you decided that you don't want Siri to access your bank information, you can disable it at any time. In some instances, you may need to disable use with Siri from within your Bank's app settings.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap your bank. Tap Siri & Search. Tap the Use with Siri switch to turn it off.

