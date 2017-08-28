How to use Siri to learn a new language in iOS 11

Here's how you'll be able to use Siri's new translation features in iOS 11.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





Siri is getting a few notable improvements in iOS 11, among which is the ability to translate words and phrases into different languages. This can be particularly useful for overseas travelers, especially if you just need a quick translation every now and then. At the launch of iOS 11, Siri will be able to translate from English into the following languages:

French

German

Italian

Mandarin

Spanish

Apple says that it will add more languages to Siri translation over time.

How to use Sir translation in iOS 11

Hold down on the iPhone's Home button or say "Hey Siri." Say something like "Translate [word or phrase] into [your chosen language]." Tap the play button to have Siri say the phrase again.

If you elect to type to Siri instead of speak, translation works the same way, except, of course, that you type your question instead of speaking it.

Siri Translation pairs well with iOS 11's improvements for follow-up questions for Siri, so you can ask, for instance, "How do you say 'where is the museum' in German," get the answer, tap the Siri button again, and follow up with "How about in Italian" and get the correct translation. Additionally, if you keep asking Siri to translate words or phrases without leaving your initial session, Siri will continue translating in the most recent language you asked for without needing to be directed to use it.

Questions?

If you've got any more questions about using Siri translation in iOS 11, please let us know in the comments.