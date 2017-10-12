How to use the Siri watch face in watchOS 4

Want to set up and use the Siri watch face in watchOS 4? Here's how.

With the release of watchOS 4, Apple Watch owners can now setup and use a specialized Siri watch face. Not only will it give you a customized Siri button straight on your watch face, but it also intelligently pulls in data from your calendars, photos, and more, and provides information like upcoming weather and passbook passes to you.

How to set up the Siri watch face on your Apple Watch with watchOS 4

New in watchOS 4 is the Siri watch face, which, in addition to easy access to Siri itself, offers quick, glanceable cards featuring information important to you.

Raise your wrist or tap on your Apple Watch's display to activate it. Press firmly on your Apple Watch's display. Swipe to the left or twist the Digital Crown through the series of available watch faces until you get to the end. Tap the + button. Scroll through the list (it's alphabetical). Tap on the Siri watch face.

How to set up a Siri watch face on your iPhone

You can control more granular settings for the Siri watch face through the Watch app on your iPhone.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap the Face Gallery tab. Tap Siri under the New in watchOS section or the Siri section. Tap the Add button. Tap the My Watch tab. Scroll to the left under My Faces. Tap Siri. Choose your Top Left and Top Right complications. Choose your Data Sources. Tap Set as current Watch Face to begin using.

How to use the Siri watch face on watchOS 4

Actually using the Siri face is a fairly simple matter, and you even get a Siri watch complication that's unique to this face.

Raise your wrist or tap on your Apple Watch's display to activate it. Tap the Siri button to activate and use Siri. Twist the Digital Crown to see cards for the current weather, upcoming events, and more. Tap any of the available cards to be taken to the corresponding watch app.

Questions?

If you have any more questions about using the Siri watch face, let us know in the comments.