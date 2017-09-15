How to use Siri's Personal DJ features in iOS 11

Here's how you can use Siri as your own personal DJ.

With the release of iOS 11, Siri is becoming smarter, and part of that is the digital assistant's addition of new musical skills. Siri will be able to act as a personal DJ, using your Apple Music account to play music that it thinks you'll like. What's great is that the more you use Siri like this, the better it'll become at playing music you like.

Using Siri's new musical capabilities is easy enough. Here's how you'll do it.

A digital DJ in your pocket

Siri has been able to play your music since the beginning, but iOS 11 takes it to another level. You don't even have to be specific about what you want to hear, just ask Siri to "Play something I'll like" and you'll get a personalized Apple Music radio station tailored to your tastes (it has your face on it and everything). You can also ask Siri to just play from a particular genre, and Apple Music will serve up songs in that genre that it thinks you'll like.

If you like what you're hearing, just say "Hey Siri, play more like this," or "play something different" if you don't. Want to add 'How Far I'll Go' to your Up Next list yourself? Just say "Hey Siri, play 'How Far I'll Go' next."

Purveyor of musical knowledge

You can also ask Siri about musical trivia. Wondering who's on drums on a particular song? Just ask "Who's the drummer in this song?" Ask the same question about vocals, guitar, or theremin. Get more information on the band, find out when the song was released, and more. And of course, Siri will still tell you what the top songs of past years were, and will play them for you as well.

Questions

