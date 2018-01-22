How long does it take you to run a 100 yards (or meters)? How long can you hold your breath? Which one of your friends can eat an apple pie in the shortest amount of time? These are all important questions that your iPhone or iPad can help you answer. All you need is the Clock app and its built-in stopwatch!

How to start the stopwatch on your iPhone or iPad

Launch the Clock app from your Home screen Tap on the Stopwatch tab. It's the second tab from the bottom right corner of your screen. Tap on the Start button.

You can swipe left on the stopwatch to reveal an analog-style stopwatch if you prefer.

How to stop the stopwatch on your iPhone or iPad

Make sure your stopwatch is running. Tap on the Stop button.

Now your Stopwatch is stopped. You can easily resume the stopwatch from where you stopped it by once again hitting the Start button.

How to set lap time on your iPhone or iPad

Make sure your stopwatch is running. Tap on the Lap button.

The stopwatch will continue to run and now you have marked a lap time. The lap time will appear below the running timer. There is no limit to how many laps you can make, and you can scroll through them any time before you hit the Reset button.

How to clear the stopwatch on your iPhone or iPad

Make sure your stopwatch is running. Tap on the Stop button. Tap on the Reset button.

This will reset your stopwatch to zero and delete any of your lap times you had marked. Now the next time you need your stopwatch it's all ready to go.

