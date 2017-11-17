Here's a tip from Cabel Sasser of Panic for those of you out there with Touch Bar MacBook Pros who use Terminal and the "sudo" command frequently.

Pro MacBook Pro Tip: have a Touch Bar with Touch ID? If you edit /etc/pam.d/sudo and add the following line to the top…



auth sufficient pam_tid.so



…you can now use your fingerprint to sudo! — Cabel Sasser (@cabel) November 16, 2017

Here's the full step-by-step, for those who want to experiment. That said: sudo is an incredibly powerful command in the Terminal; we don't recommend messing around with this trick if you don't feel comfortable working in the Terminal app and changing system preference files.

Also worth noting, via Sasser:

(Important caveat/warning: if you SSH into that machine, you will NOT be able to sudo, as your fingerprint cannot travel through SSH. 😜) — Cabel Sasser (@cabel) November 16, 2017

How to enable Touch ID for sudo commands on your MacBook Pro with Touch Bar