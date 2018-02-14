I am one of those people that don't celebrate Valentine's Day. It's not because I don't have a significant other or because I hate people that are in love. I've just never considered it to be important to my relationship. Plus, trying to find a restaurant that isn't packed on Valentine's Day is nearly impossible. Amirite? If you go out of your way to avoid the Couple's Holiday like I do, I've got some suggestions on how you can keep the entertainment flowing without having to fight through mounds of chocolate. Get your dinner delivered

Believe me, you do not want to try to go out to dinner on Valentine's Day. Every restaurant will be crowded and staff will be cranky. Just skip the whole going out thing and have a nice dinner at home. If you don't already have fixin's for a fine meal, you can order food and have it delivered. If I'm not getting vittles from a place that traditionally offers delivery (like pizza), I'll check out Grubhub to see what restaurants in my neighborhood are supported. You could also try DoorDash or Postmates. These delivery services are great because you can find a wide variety of dishes. Whether it's pasta, sushi, burgers, or pie, you can find something to satisfy your craving without having to book a table. Rent a movie

Another venue that will be stuffed with couples on Valentine's Day is your local movie theater. There will be plenty of passionate people holding hands and sharing popcorn while watching the latest love story. Skip it. Instead, rent or buy a movie on iTunes or Amazon. The key here is to actually rent or buy a movie. Don't just settle for whatever you can stream via one of your subscription services like Netflix or Hulu. Do something special and actually pay for that movie you've always wanted to see but were waiting for it to show up on HBO. Treat yourself. I highly suggest investing in Apple TV if you haven't already. With it, you have access to every single movie and TV show in iTunes. It's like having the world's largest second-run movie theater in your living room. If you live in the U.S. and have a subscription to Amazon Prime, you can also rent or buy movies from the website directly. Those rentals or purchases will show up in your Movies queue in the Amazon Prime Video app on Apple TV. The thing I love about Amazon's movie and TV selection is that it's packed with older, lesser known movies, like funny horror films, spaghetti westerns, and silent-era classics. Play some video games

There is a sense of simple satisfaction when you can take some time to get away from it all. On Valentine's Day, you can hop in your car and hit the road for a long, relaxing drive. Don't plan it. Just drive. Use Google Maps to help navigate you outside of the city limits. Head for the hills or the beach and make sure to take the windiest roads and avoid the freeways as much as possible. If you're lucky enough to have a CarPlay compatible ride, make sure to take advantage of the onboard entertainment. Listen to sports news, binge your favorite podcasts, or stream your lone wolf playlist on Spotify. Finish that book you were reading