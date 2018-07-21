It's pretty simple to call someone using the Touch Bar with FaceTime. You have to set up who you want to talk to first, but once you have a contact selected, you can let your fingers do the walking. Launch the FaceTime app on your MacBook Pro. Select a contact's name (you may have to search for one). Tap the info icon next to a contact's name to see his or her full contact card. Tap the person's name on the Touch Bar to initiate the call. While in the FaceTime app, you can also trigger a text message, email, or audio call from the Touch Bar. How to start a group call in FaceTime using the Touch Bar

With iOS 12 and macOS Mojave, we can group chat with up to 32 friends and family at once. If you're on your MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, you can start or join a group call with a simple tap.



Launch FaceTime on your MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. Enter the name or number of the person you want to call. Enter up to 31 additional contacts. On the Touch Bar, tap Audio or Video to place your Facetime group call. The call will go out to everyone you added to the list. How to join a group call in FaceTime using the Touch Bar

When you've been invited to join a group FaceTime call, you can quickly hop into the call with just a tap. When the call comes in, tap Join Conversation. You'll be able to see the other participants already on the call right next to the Join button.