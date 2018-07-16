How to use Touch ID on your MacBook Pro

If you own a recent iPhone, you've likely used Touch ID : It's Apple's built-in privacy system for unlocking your device and authorizing Apple Pay. Here's how to set it up and use it on your Mac!

Once you add your fingerprint to your MacBook Pro, you'll be able to do the following:

Touch ID is the name of Apple's fingerprint identity sensor. It's a form of biometric security that's meant to be more convenient than entering a passcode or password, especially on iPhones and iPads we use hundreds of times a day. You can register up to five fingerprints on the MacBook Pro, with a maximum of three fingerprints per user account.

You'll be asked to register a fingerprint for Touch ID as part of the 2016 MacBook Pro set up process. You can register additional fingerprints at any time, though. You can have up to three fingerprints per user account on your Mac, five in total across accounts. Those fingerprints are then encrypted and stored offline in the MacBook Pro's Secure Enclave.

After you've set up your fingerprints, you can choose what you'd like to use those fingerprints to authorize. By default, all three options are checked, but you can manually change this by unchecking the box next to each option.

As with Touch ID on the iPhone and iPad, when you first boot up your Mac, you have to use your password when you log in. After that first login, however, you're free to use Touch ID whenever waking your MacBook Pro from sleep, switching users, authorizing store purchases, or via Apple Pay.

How to log in with Touch ID

Open your closed MacBook Pro (or press the Touch ID button). Rest your finger on the Touch ID sensor.

How to switch users with Touch ID

If you have multiple user accounts on your MacBook Pro, you can register different fingerprints with each; once each account has been logged in once after initial boot, you can immediately return to that account by using the Touch ID sensor.

Open your closed MacBook Pro (or press the Touch ID button). Rest your finger on the Touch ID sensor.

How to use Touch ID to authorize App Store and iTunes purchases

Although the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar supports Touch ID authorization of both App Store and iTunes purchases, setting it up can be a bit of a process. Here's how to get Touch ID working with each app.

How to use Touch ID with Apple Pay

If you do a lot of online shopping on your Mac, Apple Pay lets you authorize payments made on your Mac via the Touch ID sensor on your MacBook Pro or iPhone, or via Apple Watch — as such, you can say sayonara to typing your credit card information into every site that needs it.

How to reboot your MacBook Pro

Touch ID replaces the old power button on the MacBook Pro but it can serve the same purpose as times. For example, to power on your MacBook Pro, you push the Touch ID button. Same when you want to reset your MacBook Pro. That can come in handy if the display won't show what's on screen or if the keyboard or cursor are frozen, or if the entire system becomes non-responsive.

Press and hold down the Touch ID button. Keep holding it until you see the boot up screen.

How to reset your Touch ID data

If for some reason, your Touch ID stops working and even after you delete your fingerprint, you keep getting a prompt that your fingerprint limit is reached, you may have to reset your Touch Bar to erase any current Touch ID registrations at the root level. Here's how.

Restart your Mac and hold down Command+R while it's rebooting to enter Recovery Mode Launch Terminal. Enter the following: xartutil --erase-all Press Return. Type Yes when prompted to confirm. Press Enter. Quit Terminal. Restart your Mac in normal mode.

Questions?

Other questions about using Touch ID on your MacBook Pro? Let us know below.