How to use the TV app for Apple TV

Want to know what's up with the new TV app for the Apple TV? Learn right here!

Apple TV has a content organization app called, simply, TV. This app will be the central location for TV and movie content on your Apple TV, not just from your iTunes library, but also from several of your video apps, such as Hulu, Starz, HBO Now, and CBS.

As of Sept. 19, the TV app on Apple TV is supported in Canada, Australia, and elsewhere. You don't even have to update to iOS 11.

With this guide, you'll learn how to use the TV app, link it to video sources, watch your purchased videos, and even change how the Apple TV's Siri Remote works.

How to watch a show or movie in the TV app

Watching is what the TV app is for, after all, and getting started is actually very simple.

Open the TV app, either from the Home screen or by pressing the Home button on the Apple TV. Select a show or movie from Up Next to continue watching it immediately. Alternatively, scroll down to What to Watch or one of the other TV and movie sections. Click on your chosen show or movie. Click Play.

How to connect apps to the TV app

While it doesn't work with every video app (Netflix is notably absent, for instance), the TV app will automatically connect with apps like Hulu to provide access to their content in a unified location.

Open the TV app, either from the Home screen or by pressing the Home button on the Apple TV. Click Continue on the message that pops up asking if you would like to connect content apps like Hulu, HBO Now, and Showtime to the TV app.

How to remove app connections to the TV app

If you don't like the suggestions provided by one of your video apps, and would rather not see them, you can always remove the connection between that app and the TV app.

Open the Settings app. Click on Apps. Click TV. Click on the app whose connection you wish to remove. Click Remove [app name] to no longer see TV shows and movies from that app in TV. Click Remove and Clear Play History to remove the connection and delete all information about what you've watched in the app in question.

How to add shows and movies to Up Next in the TV App

Up Next should be your first stop when you're looking for something to watch. It offers up the latest episodes of your favorite shows, or helps you pick back up with a movie you were watching.

Open the TV app, or any of your video apps connected to it, like Hulu or HBO Now. Play a movie or TV show. Open the TV app. Navigate to the Watch Now tab. Select a show or movie from Up Next to continue watching.

How to play a video from your library in the TV app

You'll no longer need to head to the separate Movies and TV Shows apps to watch your purchased content on the Apple TV.

Open the TV app. Navigate to the Library section at the top of the screen. Swipe to browse your library and select a title. Click Play.

How to buy movies and TV shows in the TV app

In addition to watching previously-purchased content, you can also buy movies and TV shows from the TV app.

Open the TV app. Navigate to the Store section at the top of the screen. Scroll down and choose a title. Click the Buy or Rent buttons when available.

How to change the function of the Siri Remote Home button

In tvOS 10.1, you can decide whether or not the Siri Remote's Home button should open the new TV app, or retain its previous functionality, taking you to the Apple TV Home screen.