How to use Walkie-Talkie in watchOS 5

Walkie-Talkie is a fun new way to communicate that's being introduced with watchOS 5. Apple Watch owners can use the new Walkie-Talkie app to instantly talk to available contacts by holding down a button, just like you would with a hardware walkie-talkie. The app works both over Wi-Fi and cellular connections, so you can use the app wherever and whenever you want as long as you Apple Watch has a data connection.
Here's how you'll use Walkie-Talkie on your Apple Watch in watchOS 5.
- How to start using Walkie-Talkie on your Apple Watch
- How to send a message with Walker-Talkie
- How to set Walkie-Talkie availability
- How to remove a Walkie-Talkie contact on Apple Watch
- How to manage your Walkie-Talkie contacts on your iPhone
How to start using Walkie-Talkie on your Apple Watch
First things first, you'll need to get Walkie-Talkie set up on your Apple Watch. You can only connect with other Apple Watch owners.
- Press the Digital Crown on the side of your Apple Watch to go to your app list.
- Tap Walkie-Talkie from the app list or grid layout.
- Tap the name of the contact with whom you wish to use Walkie-Talkie. Contacts that already have Walkie-Talkie set up will appear at the top of your list under Suggested.
Tap the + button on your contacts list to add additional contacts to Walkie-Talkie.
How to send a message with Walker-Talkie
Once you've got everything set up, sending a message is really easy and involves a big yellow button.
- Open Walkie-Talkie on your Apple Watch.
- Tap on the contact you want to speak to.
Tap and hold on the TALK button and speak. Let go of TALK when you're done.
How to set Walkie-Talkie availability
If you need to be uninterrupted by Walkie-Talkie, you can turn off your availability.
- Open the Walkie-Talkie app on your Apple Watch.
- Scroll to the top of your Walkie-Talkie contacts list.
Flip the switch next to Available to the gray Off or green On position depending on whether or not you're available.
How to remove a Walkie-Talkie contact on Apple Watch
- Open Walkie-Talkie on your Apple Watch.
- Swipe to the left on the contact you want to delete.
Tap the X button to delete the contact.
How to manage your Walkie-Talkie contacts on your iPhone
If you need to, you can manage your Walkie-Talkie contacts using the Watch app on your iPhone.
- Open the Watch app on your iPhone.
- Tap Walkie-Talkie.
Tap on a contact to see their full contact card.
- Tap Edit.
- Tap the - button.
Tap Remove to delete a contact from Walkie-Talkie.
Questions?
If you have any questions about Walkie-Talkie in watchOS 5, let us know in the comments.