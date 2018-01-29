Sometimes, cellular reception can be weak, spotty, or even non-existent. Regardless of which Apple Watch model you have, you can improve the quality of phone calls by using Wi-Fi calling, which allows your cell phone to automatically make calls through a Wi-Fi network instead of a cell tower.

For example, if the cell reception in your house is poor, you should set up Wi-Fi calling on your iPhone. Once you do that, you can also enable it on your Apple Watch, for those inevitable times when your ringing iPhone is upstairs, but you and your Apple Watch are downstairs.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on Apple Watch

Make sure Wi-Fi calling is set up on your iPhone. Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap My Watch. Tap Phone. Tap the switch next to Wi-Fi Calling to turn it on.

With Wi-Fi calling turned on, calls in and out of your Apple Watch will go over Wi-Fi instead of the cellular network, even if your paired iPhone is not near your Apple Watch, or the iPhone is turned off. Your Apple Watch must merely be within range of any Wi-Fi network to which the iPhone has connected. This magic can happen because the iPhone automatically shares with the Apple Watch information about Wi-Fi networks it has joined in the past.

