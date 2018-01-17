About to call the grandparents in the Old Country but aren't sure if it's the middle of the morning or the middle of the night? Long distance romance just going into or just getting out of class? About to travel and want to keep track of the time where you're going even if you haven't gotten there yet? Office around the world and meetings you need to make? Don't worry — the World Clock for iPhone and iPad has you covered!

How to add a new city to the World Clock on your iPhone or iPad

Launch the Clock app from your Home screen. Tap on the World Clock tab. It's the globe in the bottom left corner of your screen. Tap on the Add button. It's the + in the top right corner of your screen. Tap on the Search bar at the top of your screen. Type the name of the city you want. Alternatively, you can scroll through the entire list if you feel like going around the world in 80 seconds. Tap on the city you want from the list below.

The new clock will now be on the main screen in the World Clock. As well as showing the time in your selected destination, the World Clock will also tell you how many hours behind or ahead that location is from your current timezone.

An analog clock is the default display in the world clock but, you can easily change it to a digital display by simply tapping once on any of the clocks you have displayed. There is absolutely no limit to the amount of clocks you can add, so go nuts!

How to remove a city from the World Clock on your iPhone or iPad

Your best friend is finally home from her vacation in China and you no longer need to keep track of the time in Beijing. Luckily for you, getting rid of a city in the World Clock is just as easy - or even easier - than adding one.

Launch the Clock app from your Home screen. Tap on the World Clock tab. It's the globe in the bottom left corner of your screen. Swipe left on the city you wish to remove. Tap the red Delete button to the right of the city.

It's as simple as that. Now you can focus on the times that are truly important.

How to re-order the cities in the World Clock on your iPhone or iPad

By default, the World Clock will display all the cities you added in the order you added them. You can rearrange the order of the list at any time. It's a good way of keeping the times you truly care about the most visible.

Launch the Clock app from your Home screen. Tap on the World Clock tab. It's the globe in the bottom left corner of your screen. Tap on the Edit button. It's in the top left corner of your screen. Tap and hold the Reorder button on the city you want to move. It's the three horizontal lines on the right side of the screen. Drag your finger up or down to your desired spot in the list. Let go of the screen. Tap on the Done button. It's in the top left corner of your screen.

Alphabetical, east-to-west, or haphazardly, however you want to organize your list of locations is up to you.

