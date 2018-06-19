Cross-platform multiplayer is one of the latest features on the rise across new releases, with a growing list of titles offering multiplayer between platforms. Allowing players to band together regardless of their console, "cross-play" blurs the lines between ecosystems, making it easier than ever to play with friends. While Sony policies mean that the PlayStation 4 is often excluded from the cross-play action, the Nintendo Switch has embraced the initiative alongside the Xbox One. Here's everything you need to know about Xbox One and Nintendo Switch cross-play and the growing list of titles with support. Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know! How cross-play works on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

In the past, buying a console has meant being locked into an ecosystem, with games and online services tied down to a single family of devices. However, the lines between platforms have begun to blur, with various titles allowing buyers to play together regardless of the console they own. Although cross-play is becoming an increasingly popular feature, it's still far from a common implementation in games. Without a standard for multiplayer between consoles, cross-play varies between games and their approach to online features. This means that while cross-play is now more common, the supported platforms and its execution varies from title to title. With cross-play being developed and implemented at the will of a developer, the steps for using the feature can also drastically vary between titles. While one may require players to set up a dedicated private match to play between systems, another may simply allow players matchmake together, regardless of platform. This often comes down to the nature of the gameplay and what approach a developer deems best for the best experience. How to use cross-play on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch