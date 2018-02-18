Before you can use your amiibo in BotW, you have to enable the ability. It's off by default in your system settings. Press the Plus (+) button on the right Joy-Con controller. Press the R or L shoulder button to scroll sideways until you get to the system settings. Select Options from the system settings menu. Select amiibo. Select Use amiibo. After you've enabled the ability to use amiibo, you can trigger the rewards any time. Press and hold the Up button on the left Joy-Con D-Pad (the one that brings up the Runes). Scroll to the right on the right Joy-Con joystick to select the amiibo Rune. Press the L shoulder button to trigger the amiibo. Place your compatible amiibo on the right Joy-Con's joystick to scan the NFC chip. The loot will fall on the ground in front of you so make sure you're not on a hillside or the edge of a river. How to use amiibo with Super Mario Odyssey

You'll have to complete the first two kingdoms in Super Mario Odyssey before you can start using amiibo. In the Sand Kingdom, after you've beaten the Broodals, head back to your ship. A new object will be nearby. It looks like a little satellite with a Toad hovering over it. That little satellite is Uncle Amiibo and once you speak to him, you'll be able to trigger your amiibo anywhere in the kingdom at any time. Press the right arrow on the D-pad on the left Joy-Con. Place your compatible amiibo on the right Joy-Con's joystick to scan the NFC chip. Loot will pop up from Mario's head and automatically be added to your inventory. How to use amiibo with Splatoon 2

To unlock new characters in Splatoon 2 (like Callie and Marie) or get some cool gear, you can find the amiibo trigger in your amiibo Box in the back of Inkopolis Square. Scan the front of the amiibo box Press the A button to start the process. Place your compatible amiibo on the right Joy-Con's joystick to scan the NFC chip. Select Do it for me! Scan the amiibo one more time to befriend the amiibo in your game. With amiibo in Splatoon 2, you can befriend these characters, which could give special gear that makes you harder to get splattered. How to use amiibo with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can unlock some sweet new outfits to match the amiibo you're triggering. Navigate to the game's menu screen (the screen that shows up between games when you quit a race). Scroll down and select amiibo. Place your compatible amiibo on the right Joy-Con's joystick to scan the NFC chip. As you scan compatible amiibo, new suits will appear. To wear one, select your Mii Avatar when choosing a driver. Then, select the outfit you want to wear. How to use amiibo with Skyrim