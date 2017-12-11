When Apple previewed watchOS 4, the company also talked about an upcoming feature for gym members: GymKit, which would be able to sync your Apple Watch to upcoming models of treadmills and other fitness equipment.

A few months later, and we're at last seeing GymKit in action: Scott Stein at CNET took his Apple Watch for a whirl in NYC gym Life Time Athletic at Sky, currently the only place in North America to support the emerging technology.