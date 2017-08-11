Apple designed your Apple Watch to be used with one iPhone at a time, but that doesn't mean you can't cheat the system!

If you wan't to use your Apple Watch with multiple iPhones, you absolutely can … just know it's quite the work around.

How to switch your Apple Watch from one iPhone to another

Use the Watch app for iOS to pair your Apple Watch to your iPhone. How to pair your iPhone to your Apple Watch When it comes time to switch iPhones, use the Watch app for iOS to unpair your Apple Watch. How to unpair your iPhone from your Apple Watch Use the Watch app for iOS to pair your Apple Watch to your other iPhone. When you want to switch back to your original iPhone, use the Watch app for iOS to unpair your Apple Watch. Then, use the Watch app for iOS to pair your Apple Watch to your iPhone. Note: Things get easier at this point. When you repair your Apple Watch, you'll have the option to Restore from backup, so your settings and customizations will carry over during the pairing process! When you want to go back to that second iPhone, you can repeat the process —including choosing to Restore from backup.

Since Apple Watch backups are stored on iPhone, any changes you make while using your first iPhone won't carry over to your second. If you want everything to be the same each time, you'll need to repeat any app or complication installations and redo any configuration changes every time you switch from one to the other.

