I recently got a new 4K UHD television set and purposefully didn't invest in a sound bar because I knew my HomePod would be the perfect alternative thanks to AirPlay connectivity on Apple's smart speaker. You can't use HomePod to control playback on Apple TV - you can't ask Siri to play, rewind, or skip a movie or song track for you - but you can use it as a sound bar when connected to your Apple TV. Here's how.

What you need

HomePod must be set up with a compatible iPhone or iPad. Currently, you can't simply connect it directly to your Apple TV. So, you'll first need to complete the HomePod setup process on your iPhone or iPad.

How to set up HomePod

You'll also need a compatible Apple TV, which is the fourth-generation Apple TV or newer.

Your HomePod must be connected to the same wifi network as your Apple TV.

How to set up HomePod with Apple TV

It's the same as setting up any AirPlay-enabled speaker on Apple TV. Easy!

Launch Settings on your Apple TV. Select Video and Audio. Select Audio Output. Select your HomePod under Other Speakers.

How to set up two HomePods for FullRoom (AKA: Stereo) sound

At launch, HomePod does not support FullRoom (stereo) sound. However, after Apple updates the speaker, you'll be able to connect two of them when they're in the same room.

After they've been set up, your HomePod will automatically detect that a second one is in the same room and they will balance out so that the beaming array sends sound perfectly from one side of the room to the other.

How to remove your HomePod from Apple TV

To remove a HomePod so that it is no longer used to play the audio from Apple TV, simply de-select it from your speaker options.

Launch Settings on your Apple TV. Select Video and Audio. Select Audio Output. De-select your HomePod under Other Speakers.

