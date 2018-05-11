One of the features that Google introduced for YouTube at Google I/O 2018 is 'Take a break,' a way for YouTube to remind you to take a break from watching videos and go do something else. You can set a break reminder for every 15, 30, 60, 90, or 180 minutes.

Right now, the feature is limited to the YouTube app on iPhone and Android phones, and not currently available on tablets or the web. Here's how you set it up.

How to set up YouTube's 'Take a break' reminder on iPhone

Open YouTube on your iPhone. Tap your account icon. Tap Settings. Tap Remind me to take a break. Choose a reminder frequency from every 15, 30, 60, 90, or 180 minutes.

Your reminder timer will be paused when you pause or exit a video. Leaving the YouTube app, logging out, switching account or devices, or pausing a video for more than 30 minutes will cause the timer to be reset.

Questions?

If you've got any further questions about YouTube's 'Take a break' feature, let us know in the comments.