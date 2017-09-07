How do I view the weather in Maps?

If you're cruising along the highway on a road trip with pals and you want to take a peek at the weather without switching apps, follow along, and we'll show you how with Apple Maps!

How to view the weather in Maps

Launch Maps from your Home screen. Press firmly (3D Touch) or long press on the weather button in the lower right corner. You may have to zoom in on the map in order to make the weather button appear.

The weather forecast and other weather-related details for your current location will appear on screen. If you press harder or long press longer, you'll open the Weather app.

