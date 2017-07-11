Forget the "honeycomb" Grid View for your watchOS apps: List View is the future.

While watchOS's honeycomb-like Home screen looks cool, its practical functionality is far more limited — especially for users with 38mm watches and larger fingers. We've come up with a number of hacks over the years to make finding apps easier on the Apple Watch, including Carousel patterns and Siri commands. With watchOS 4, however, users can happily put that chapter of their Apple Watch past to rest — Apple is giving users a List View option when watchOS 4 comes out this fall.

How to view your Apple Watch apps in List View

Note: If you're running the beta, there's no current way to delete apps from List View — you'll have to return to Grid View or do it on the iPhone.

Press the Digital Crown to return to the Carousel Home screen. Firmly press on the Home screen. Select List View.

