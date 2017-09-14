How to (virtually) try on both Apple Watch sizes with the Apple Store App

If you're having trouble deciding between the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch sizes, Apple has made a way for you to try them on — virtually!

Apple won't have Series 3 Apple Watch models in its stores until September 22, but if you want to get a sense of how both Apple Watch cases might look on your wrist right now, you can use the Apple Store app to have a "virtual" try-on. It's not obvious how to get there, but once you know where it is, you can switch between options and see how 38mm and 48mm sizes in aluminum, steel, and gold fit.

How to "try on" an Apple Watch with the Apple Store app

Launch the Apple Store app from your iPhone's home screen. Tap the Shop tab. Select the Watch collection from the list. Choose which Series you want to view. Select an Apple Watch you want to try on. Scroll down to the Compare case sizes in the middle and tap on it. Toggle between 38mm or 42mm. Put your iPhone on your wrist and see how it looks!

The Apple Store app does a surprisingly good job of simulating the way the Apple Watch sizes look on your wrist (though it's no ARKit demo). If you like both sizes, however, and still can't decide which one is for you, try weighing your decision via our buyers' guide:

Read our breakdown on who should get the 38mm and who should get the 42mm Apple Watch

Happy sizing!