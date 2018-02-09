If you're an Olympics enthusiast, you've probably already got your TiVo (or whatever) scheduled to record all of the NBC channels the Winter Olympics will air across the next 18 days. You don't, however, have to wait until you get home from work to watch the action unfold. You can fly your flag of patriotism all day long watching a live stream of every single event taking place in PyeongChang online from NBCOlympics.com.

That's right. NBC will live stream every single event of the 2018 Winter Olympics and make sure all of the events are available on-demand so you can watch them at a different time if you're not up at midnight to watch Women's Hockey.

Minimum requirements

For starters, you'll need a cable, satellite, live TV, or telco subscription. NBC may be a broadcast channel, but unfettered access to its sports coverage will cost you. If you don't have a subscription, you can still watch the 2018 Winter Olympics on your Mac using a broadcast device box like HDHomeRun.

You have to be in the U.S. (or at least use a VPN that is located in the U.S.). Due to broadcasting regulations, NBC Sports only streams content to the U.S. and U.S. Territories.

You'll also need to be watching from a supported web browser, of which are the following:

Windows 10 Edge

macOS Safari 10.12.6 and above

Windows/macOS Chrome 61 and above

Windows/macOS Firefox 56 and above

In order to stream the video, your internet connection must be a broadband connection with at least 10 Mbps download speeds.

If you don't have a cable subscription

If you're a cord cutter, you may not be able to access every single moment of the 2018 Winter Olympics on your Mac or PC, but you can still watch scheduled events that air on NBC if you have an over-the-air HDTV antenna and a connected TV tuner like HDHomerun or Tablo and a supported app on your computer (both HDHomeRun and Tablo have their own Mac and PC apps).

By connecting an external TV tuner to your local network (your internet) and the HDTV antenna, you can watch any broadcast TV channel in range, right on your computer, including all of the Winter Olympic events that will air on NBC.

For example, the Opening Ceremony will air on Friday, Feb. 9 at 8:00 PM ET. If you've got the right setup, you can watch it right on your Mac or PC.

