How to watch the BAFTA Film Awards on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

The 2018 BAFTA Film Awards take place this Sunday, February 18, celebrating the best of the past year in film. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Joanna Lumley, taking over from Stephen Fry.

Unlike other awards shows, like the Oscars or Emmys, the BAFTA Awards are not broadcast live, but rather, an edited version of the ceremony is presented on television after the actual ceremony has concluded at 9:00 p.m. on BBC One. But what if you want to skip BBC One and watch on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV? Well, you have some options, but those depend on where you live.

In the UK

If you're looking to watch the BAFTA ceremony right when it's broadcast, then you'll need to watch it on BBC One. You cannot watch the initial broadcast on a streaming device, and instead must watch your television at the appointed hour, like some sort of caveman.

But if you don't mind waiting until after the initial broadcast, the award ceremony should be available on BBC iPlayer app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV immediately after it plays on BBC One.

Around the world

If you live outside of the UK, your options for streaming the BAFTAs are somewhat better, but only somewhat.

According to the Mirror, the BAFTA ceremony will be live streamed on the BAFTA Facebook page for international viewers. This means you should fire up the Facebook app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, and watch the ceremony as it's broadcasting on BBC One.

The BAFTAs will also broadcast in America on BBC America at 8 p.m. ET. If your cable company has a live TV streaming app and you get BBC America, you can watch the ceremony as it's broadcast through the app. Additionally, the following TV streaming services will also allow you to watch the BBC America broadcast live.

