After the success of the first Future Games Show around what would have been E3, it's for another one. Gamescom is right around the corner and our colleagues over at GamesRadar have put together another Future Games Show to feature over 50 games from major publishers coming to both current and next-gen consoles. You won't want to miss out on this 90-minute showcase because all of these will be available to play very soon — late 2020 and early 2021.

How to watch the Future Games Show

You can watch the Future Games Show through the companies social media channels below and on GamesRadar's website. The show is set to take place on Friday, August 28 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

Over the course of the show you'll be treated to a mix of new gameplay, trailers, and developer interviews. Some of the publishers set to take part include Activision, 2K, Sega, Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, Team 17, Raw Fury, Square Enix, Modus Games, and more. There will even be a few world premieres and announcements for demos and release dates of upcoming games.

With the Xbox Series X and PS5 set to release this holiday, it's great to see more games coming to next-gen platforms.