The year's biggest public-voted video game awards are nearly here. Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards 2020 finished up a while ago, and, after millions of ballots were cast, the teams at GamesRadar have put together a full show detailing the winners and some surprises. Ahead of the show, we've gathered everything you need to know and how to tune in and watch the Golden Joystick Awards in 2020.
How to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2020
The awards will air on Nov. 24. The pre-show for the awards begins at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT and can be viewed via the Golden Joystick Awards Twitch channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the show through the official YouTube channel, on Facebook or through GamesRadar. The awards are being hosted by Laura Bailey and Travis Willingham, who most recently performed as Thor and Black Widow respectively in Marvel's Avengers.
Here's a full list of the different categories that were previously voted on by the public:
- Best Storytelling
- Best Visual Design
- Best Audio
- Best Indie Game
- Best Multiplayer Game
- Best Game Expansion
- Best Family Game
- Still Playing Award
- Esports Game of the Year
- Best Gaming Hardware
- Best Gaming Community
- Studio of the Year
- Mobile Game of the Year
- Nintendo Game of the Year
- PlayStation Game of the Year
- PC Game of the Year
- Xbox Game of the Year
- Most Wanted Game
- Best New Streamer / Broadcaster
- Ultimate Game of the Year
There's also four awards that specifically voted on by critics:
- Breakthrough Award
- Best Performer
- Outstanding Contribution
- Critics Choice Award
While the main focus is the awards, there's also going to be some surprises, including some exciting new trailers for upcoming games.
