The year's biggest public-voted video game awards are nearly here. Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards 2020 finished up a while ago, and, after millions of ballots were cast, the teams at GamesRadar have put together a full show detailing the winners and some surprises. Ahead of the show, we've gathered everything you need to know and how to tune in and watch the Golden Joystick Awards in 2020.

How to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

The awards will air on Nov. 24. The pre-show for the awards begins at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT and can be viewed via the Golden Joystick Awards Twitch channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the show through the official YouTube channel, on Facebook or through GamesRadar. The awards are being hosted by Laura Bailey and Travis Willingham, who most recently performed as Thor and Black Widow respectively in Marvel's Avengers.

Here's a full list of the different categories that were previously voted on by the public:

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Audio

Best Indie Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Game Expansion

Best Family Game

Still Playing Award

Esports Game of the Year

Best Gaming Hardware

Best Gaming Community

Studio of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Most Wanted Game

Best New Streamer / Broadcaster

Ultimate Game of the Year

There's also four awards that specifically voted on by critics:

Breakthrough Award

Best Performer

Outstanding Contribution

Critics Choice Award

While the main focus is the awards, there's also going to be some surprises, including some exciting new trailers for upcoming games.