How to watch live sports on Apple TV

If you're a sports fan who owns an Apple TV, you have a new reason to love your little set-top box. The TV app has recently added a dedicated Sports section, which shows games and matches from various sports around the world that are available for live viewing in sport-related apps for the Apple TV.

Games for teams that you follow will even appear in your Up Next cue in the TV app's home screen, with the current score on the carousel card. This way, even if you're not watching the game, you can still stay up-to-date with it.

Here's how you can use the TV app to enjoy live sports on the Apple TV.

How to watch live sports in the TV app on Apple TV

While you've always been able to watch live sports on tvOS thanks to a number of third-party apps, the TV app now has a section dedicated to bringing in the various live games available in those apps into a single place.

Open the TV app on your Apple TV. Swipe up on your Apple TV remote. Select the Sports tab. Scroll through available games to find one you want to watch.

How to set up the TV app for your favorite teams on Apple TV

You can select your favorite teams and be notified when one of their games is on. Your choices for favorite teams will also sync to the TV app on iPhone and iPad.

Open the TV app on your Apple TV. Swipe up on your Apple TV remote. Select the Sports tab. Scroll down and select the Pick Your Favorite Teams banner. Select one of the available sports. Select teams in the sport you've chosen. Choose as many teams from as many sports as you want. Highlight Favorites to see all of the teams that you've chosen in one place.

How to remove a favorite team from Apple TV

If you want to stop following a team, you can remove it from your favorites.

Open the TV app on your Apple TV. Swipe up on your Apple TV remote. Select the Sports tab. Scroll to the bottom and click on the Pick Your Favorite Teams banner. Highlight the Favorites section. Click on the favorite that you want to remove. Click on Remove.

