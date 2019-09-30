The event is set to start at 10 a.m. ET (find your local time here ) on October 2. So far, Microsoft has confirmed that you'll be able to watch the announcements play out at its dedicated event website and on Twitter. We'd also expect that a stream will be available on YouTube, but that hasn't been confirmed.

As October begins and Apple fans are waiting for a new 16-inch MacBook Pro or iPad Pro with a triple-camera lens, Microsoft is already poised to launch its next big thing. The Surface event takes place on October 2 in New York City. And this year, you'll be able to stream the whole thing from the comfort of your PC, TV, phone, or tablet.

As for what Microsoft has in store, this event looks to be shaping up to be a pretty momentous one. We're expecting to see Surface Book 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Laptop 3 all make an appearance among the announcements. However, that's only touching the surface.

We're also expecting to see Microsoft give us at least a look at what it's been cooking up with the rumored "Project Centaurus", which is said to be a dual-screen foldable device between eight and 12 inches. Alongside Centaurus, we may also get a look at the Windows Lite operating system, which is said to be focused on a lighter experience to compete with iPadOS and Chrome OS.

There's likely even more set to hit the stage at the event that we aren't expecting. If you won't be able to watch the event, iMore's sister site, Windows Central, will be covering every announcement live from New York City. Otherwise, check back on October 2 to tune in.

