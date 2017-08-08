NFL preseason is upon us, and we want to make sure you're fully set so you don't miss a second of the action. We're going to run down how you can watch games live from your iPhone or iPad and keep up to date on the latest developments between games for not only the preseason but the regular season too!
First off, you'll need to look into what your current cable provider offers and what you already have access to. Pretty much everybody gets local games for free.
Direct TV
If you want absolutely everything, you'll want to look into DirecTV. It has every game available through TV and its mobile app. For the cord-cutters out there, DirecTV has a number of streaming-only options available as well, starting at $69.99 per month. This opens up your iPad, iPhone, Xbox, and Chromecast to NFL games.
Read more on DirecTV Sunday Ticket
Read more about DirecTV streaming suscriptions
Download the Sunday Ticket app for iPhone or iPad
NFL Game Pass
Anyone else going the streaming option may want to check out NFL's own GamePass. This offers streaming broadcasts for iPhone, iPad, Xbox, and Mac an hour after the game's done. You get access to full archives of previous games and additional camera angles. Those plans start at $20 per month or $150 for a year but keep in mind those are introductory prices.
NFL RedZone
NFL RedZone is a channel included in the aforementioned channels and many other services. Its main selling point is that it shows the touchdown of every game live. Dish, Cox, Xfinity, and Optimum are just some of the providers that have RedZone but check with yours and see if it's already there. It's a good option for those just looking to catch up on the highlights.
Other Options
If those aren't options for you, check your cable provider's dedicated apps. For example, Verizon FIOS allows you to stream of NFL games to your mobile device with an active subscription. If your provider offers NFL games but doesn't have an app, you can always get a SlingBox. This will let you shunt live broadcasts from your TV to your phone or tablet.
Check out Verizon's FIOS iPhone and iPad app
Hut! Hut!
That's about all there is to watching football games on your iPhone and iPad in the NFL 2017 preseason and regular season. You may bump into occasional broadcast blackouts, but on the whole using any of these options will ensure you never miss a millisecond of the action.
Updated August 2017: Updated with the newest information for the NFL 2017 preseason and regular season.
