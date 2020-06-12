While there's no E3 2020, countless different events are bringing a nonstop flow of news, previews, and game announcements. Two such events are the PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show. The PC Gaming Show will feature 50 games, while the Future Games Show will have over 40 games. To do the math for you, these presentations are bringing over 90 games for everyone to check out. This double billing is being presented by PC Gamer and GamesRadar, respectively. Both shows are scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 13. Here's how you can watch each of them. How to watch the PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show pre-show begins at 10:30 a.m. PT, with the full show kicking off at 11:00 a.m. PT. It's being hosted by Sean "Day9" Plott and Frankie Ward alongside a mystery host. Some of the developers to show up include Amazon Games, Coffee Stain Studios, Dontnod, New Blood Interactive, and Rebellion. You can watch the PC Gaming Show on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook or Twitter. The PC Gaming Show is supposed to last around two hours, wrapping up at 1:00 p.m. PT. That gives enough time for a quick break before the Future Games Show a short while later. How to watch the Future Games Show