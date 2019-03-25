The Apple Event today had a lot of exciting twists and turns, from the all new, super fun and super innovative Apple Arcade, and celebrities galore with new and inspiring shows and content on Apple TV Plus.

But how the heck can you watch the rebroadcast?

It's easy, just click right here to watch the entire keynote at your own pace. And don't forget to check out iMore for more updates and news surrounding the releases, prices, features and more regarding everything #AppleEvent!

Questions?

Do you have any questions about today's Apple event? Is there anything in particular you're especially excited for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.