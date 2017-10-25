Stranger Things Season 2 is just around the corner; here's how you can watch it!

Stranger Things burst onto the scene when Netflix released it in July 2016. The show quickly garnered praise for its writing prowess, believable characters, some outstanding actor performances, and it's spooky, exciting plot. Fast forward to today and Stranger Things Season 2 is set to release this October 27th at 12 a.m. PST.

Whether you're looking to catch up on season one so you can get the hype, want to re-watch all the episodes before the new season drops, or are just wondering how you can watch it, here's how you can do it.

Netflix Original

Stranger Things is a Netflix Original program, meaning its own studio produces the show exclusively or the online streaming service. You won't be able to watch Stranger Things Season 2 on any other tv service or channel. The good news is Netflix is easily accessible.

Web Browser

Of course, one of the simplest ways to access Netflix is through your web browser. If you log into your account (or create one) you'll have access to the entire Netflix library right on your computer. It works with any browser, so you don't have to worry about not being able to run it!

Other devices

Netflix is still the largest tv and movie streaming service worldwide, and a large part of that is due to its robust app offering on a multitude of devices. Here's just a quick list of the types of devices that have a Netflix app.

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Android phone and tablets

Roku TV

Amazon Fire tablets

PlayStation 3, 4, and Pro

Nintendo Wii and Wii U

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Most smart TVs Chances are if you have a connected device Netflix has an app for it. Search for Netflix in your device's supported app store and download away!

Download Netflix from the App Store

Are you pumped for Stranger Things Season 2?

I already have plans to spend my entire Saturday binge-watching Season 2. Are you excited to season what happens in Hawkins next? Let us know in the comments below.