Super Bowl LII is coming up quickly and if you can't be around a giant TV for the big game to watch it on NBC, you can still watch on your iPhone or iPad. Here's how!

In the U.S.

NBC Sports

This year, NBC will be broadcasting the Super Bowl, and its actually offering 11 hours of free streaming on Super Bowl Sunday, so you'll be able to watch for free — no need to authenticate a paid TV subscription. You can even watch it on Apple TV.

Free (subscription required) - Download now

NFL app

Just download the NFL mobile app and you're in like flint. Free streaming of the Super Bowl for all. You just won't be able to AirPlay or cast it due to licensing rights.

Free - Download now

Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports is also getting in on the free streaming action. You'll be able to stream the Super Bowl 100% free on your iPhone or iPad, but like the NFL app, you won't be able to AirPlay.

Free - Download now

Outside the U.S.

If you're outside the U.S., you kind of get the short end of the stick with this one, since there aren't really any free ways to watch on iPhone and iPad without doing something illegal. And I could not condone that in good conscience.

A good VPN

If you use a VPN on a U.S. server, then you can download an American app (like NBC Sports) and use it as though you're in the states. You will, however, have to create an American App Store account. I recommend ExpressVPN or IPVanish.

In Europe: NFL Game Pass

This is the official way to watch the Super Bowl if you're in Europe. It's €19.99 just to watch the Super Bowl live. The app has awful review in the app store, but this is really your only legal option if you don't have a cable subscription.

Free, in-app purchase required - Download now

In Canada: DAZN

"Da Zone" has exclusive streaming rights to the Super Bowl in Canada, so if you're looking for an online option, this is really it (legally speaking). It costs $20/month and has taken over from the NFL app as the Canadian source for NFL Game Pass. If you haven't been paying for it already, it's probably not really worth it to shell out $20 when the NFL season is about to come to an end, but if you really wanna see the Super Bowl and don't have a TV subscription, it's really your only legal option.

Free, subscription required - Download now

In Canada: CTV GO app

If you live in Canada and you have a TV subscription package that includes CTV, you can stream the Super Bowl on your iPhone or iPad via the CTV Go app. It's free (aside from your cable subscription).

Free, with subscription - Download now

That's pretty much it

If any other ways to watch on your iPhone or iPad pop up between now and the Super Bowl, we'll let you know!

How do you watch?

Are you tuning in to the Super Bowl this year? How will you watch? Let us know in the comments below!