Anyone with an Xbox already knows this, but it bears repeating: Microsoft's gaming console is good for so much more than just playing games. It's also one hell of a streaming video system. That doesn't just mean on-demand video like Netflix, either. It's also great for live TV. And that brings us to this weekend's highlight: UFC 245 on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, which will stream just fine on an Xbox. All you need is an ESPN account, and to buy the fight. (And an Xbox, which if you're reading this we'll assume you've procured by now.) The fight, of course, has a few important details, too. The fighters? Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. The date? Saturday, December 14. Time: 10 p.m. Pacific. Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That's the really important stuff. Still need more, though? Read on for everything you need to know about watching UFC 245 on your Xbox.



When is UFC 245, and who's on the card? UFC 245 is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Main Event features welterweights Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington in a title bout. The "Nigerian Nightmare" is 15-1-0 for his career. The American "Chaos" Covington has a similar record, with one fewer victory. Bundle Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13/month The rest of the Main Card should prove to have plenty of excitement as well. Max Holloway is facing Alexander Volkanovski in a Featherweight title bout. And Germaine de Randamie is looking to take down champion Amanda Nunes in the women's Bantamweight title fight, while Marlon Moraes and Jose Aldo, and Petr Yan and Urijah Faber go at it in a pair of non-title Bantamweight matchups. The early prelims get going at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and are available on UFC Fight Pass. The prelims should start around 8 p.m. and are available on ESPN2. The Main Event is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern and is available exclusively on UFC Pay-Per-View on ESPN+.

How to watch UFC 245 on Xbox Open ESPN Xbox One app. Select the "ESPN+" tab on the top right corner. Scroll down and you should see a giant banner for the UFC 245 fight on Saturday. If you don't see the banner, scroll down further past "Live" and "Top On Demand" to the dedicated "Get Ready for UFC 245" section. The first banner should take you directly to the fight. If you haven't bought the fight yet, you it'll asked you to purchase an annual plan.. How much does UFC 245 pay-per-view cost? UFC 245 is available exclusively on ESPN+. You've got a few options here, though — especially if you don't yet have an ESPN+ subscription — so pay attention if you're looking to save a little money. If you're not yet an ESPN+ subscriber, the best deal by far is to get UFC 245 and a year of ESPN+ service for just $79.99. That'll save you 25 percent compared to if you were to get them separately.

If you're paying for ESPN+ on a monthly basis, you can also upgrade to that $79.99 deal, which includes a year of ESPN+ as well as the UFC 245 PPV event.

If you're a current annual ESPN+ subscriber (or just want to get the UFC 245 PPV event on its own) it'll run you $59.99.

The UFC 245 schedule and fight card Here's who all you'll get to see in UFC 245. All fights are subject to change, of course, and all times listed are Eastern. Main Card — 10 p.m. on ESPN+ Kamaru Usman (15-1-0) vs. Colby Covington (14-1-0)

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber Prelims — 8 p.m. on ESPN2 Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Ketlen vieira vs. Irene Aldana

Matt Brown vs Ben Saunders Early Prelims — 6:30 p.m. on Fight Pass Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara Fance

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo

Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota How to watch UFC 245 outside the U.S. with a VPN Technically speaking, you can only watch UFC Pay-Per-View events from within the United States. But if you're living outside of the U.S., a solid VPN should be able to take are of you. That's because a VPN can make it appear that your computer is inside the United States. (Or, more accurately, it tunnels your internet traffic through a server within the U.S., which is the same sort of thing. This is where it can get a little tricky, though. If you're going to be watching via a phone or a computer, it's just a matter of firing up a VPN and going from there. If you're trying to use a VPN with your Roku in order to watch UFC 245, you're going to need to do it at the network level, and not just the device level. So you're going to need to have a router that supports VPNs internally. As far as which VPN to use to watch UFC 245? May we recommend: