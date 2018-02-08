The Opening Ceremonies of the XXIII Winter Olympics take place this Friday, February 9, kicking off weeks of competition in winter sports between teams from countries around in PyeongChang, South Korea. If you're looking to keep up with your favorite skiers, lugers, or curlers on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, you'll need to find the right app for doing so.

Below, you'll find the apps you'll need to use around the world to keep up with the action until the games come to a close on February 25.

In the U.S.

NBC Sports app

NBC is the official broadcast home for the Olympics, and this year the network is offering live streaming of events through its NBC Sports app. NBC has previously stated that it will broadcast 1,800 hours of the 2018 Winter Olympic games, and you'll be able to watch every competition live through this app.

There will also be three digital-exclusive programs, as well as live streams of practices and continual news desk with the latest Olympic news.

Live TV streaming services

TV streaming services like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu, and DirecTV Now all offer NBC Sports (NBCSN) as part of their live TV offerings, letting you stream your favorite Olympic sports through your given service's app on your iOS device or Apple TV. Additionally, CNBC and USA networks, both of which come under NBC's umbrella and which will show both curling and hockey, are also available on these services.

It's important to know that even though NBCSN, USA, and CNBC are all part of each company's live service, NBC proper, on which the opening ceremonies will be broadcast, is only available live in select markets on each of these services.

In Canada

CBC Sports app

CBC will offer live-streaming Olympic coverage through its CBC Sports app on iPhone and iPad. In addition to live coverage, get updated results, a medal table, and more as the games go on. For the duration of the games, the sports app will be devoted to the Olympics, but will revert back to standard sports coverage after the end of the games on February 25.

CBC TV

If you want to check out live streaming Olympic coverage on your Apple TV, you'll need the CBC TV app. While the app also works on iPhone and iPad, it's the only streaming destination for CBC live Olympic coverage on Apple TV.

In the UK and Europe

BBC Sport

Assuming they have a valid TV license, UK residents just need to download and log in to the BBC Sport app to tune in to Olympic coverage on their iPhone or iPad.

BBC iPlayer

Of course, if you want to watch Olympic coverage on your Apple TV, you'll need to use BBC's iPlayer app, which, naturally, also works with iPhone and iPad.

Eurosport Player

UK residents, as well as those of the European continent, can also pick up a subscription to Eurosport, which will offer 850 hours of Olympic content for the 2018 winter games. A new section dedicated to the games is now in the app, and viewers are able to select commentary on the sports in their local language as needed.

In Australia

OlympicsOn7

Australian viewers can watch live competitions, keep up with the medal count, and catch up with on-demand video with the OlympicsOn7 app.

