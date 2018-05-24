How to watch the World Cup on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is almost here and you might be wondering how you stream matches if you don't want to or can't watch them on traditional cable. Fortunately, there are a variety of apps and streaming services available that will let you get your fill of all of the matches that the World Cup has to offer from the the opening matches on June 14 to the final match on July 15.

Here's how you can stream FIFA World Cup 2018.

United States

Apps

FOX has secured the exclusive English-language broadcasting and streaming rights for the World Cup in the United States, and will broadcast every match on its FOX Sports channels. Those looking to stream the Cup will be able to do so through FOX's official apps, FOX Sports Go, available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as the new iPhone-only Fox Sports app.

If you or someone you know is looking for a Spanish-language stream, Telemundo will be streaming all of the matches through the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app.

You will need some kind of cable subscription to watch the World Cup with these apps.

Streaming Services

If you're looking to cut the cord and replace a traditional cable package with an online offering, several of the available over-the-top streaming services offer access to FOX and FS1, the two channels that will broadcast matches in the U.S. Everything from the sports-focused fuboTV to Hulu to YouTube TV all let you access at least one of these channels live.

Note that FOX network content may only be available live in select areas depending on the service, while FS1 is usually available both live and on-demand.

United Kingdom

In the UK, both the BBC and ITV have broadcast rights for the World Cup. You'll be able to use their respective streaming options, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, to stream the Cup live throughout the tournament.

Australia

SBS has partnered with Optus to offer World Cup live streaming for customers in Australia. You'll need to download the Optus Sport app in order to watch the Cup on your iPhone or iPad.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments if you have any questions about streaming the World Cup in the United States.