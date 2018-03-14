The Parental Controls app for Nintendo Switch is an excellent way to keep track of your little ones' gaming activities. It's also how you can keep them from accidentally seeing game content that is at a maturity level that isn't right for them. Sometimes, however, the Software Rating Organization might rate a title at a higher age restriction than you agree with and you might want your kids to be able to play certain games without having to lift the age restrictions set in place by your Parental Controls app.

Instead of disabling Parental Controls on the Switch entirely for your lil' gamer, you can whitelist specific titles so they can play whenever they want while you still maintain the age restriction rules (like daily play time and social media posting) across the Switch system. Here's how to whitelist games on Nintendo Switch.

Which games can you whitelist?

When you access the whitelist section of the Parental Controls app, you'll only see games that are outside of the age restrictions. For example, if you have the Child age restriction set, you won't see Super Mario Odyssey on the list because your kids can already play. Games also have to be installed on your Switch and must have been opened once.

After you've started a game, you can open the Parental Controls app to see the games on the list. If you don't see the game you're looking for on the list, close the app in Multitasking and reopen it.

How to add games to the whitelist

The whitelist is in the Parental Controls app. You can add games to the whitelist at any time.

Launch the Parental Controls app on your phone. Tap Console Settings. Tap Whitelist. Turn on the game's switch to add it to the whitelist. Tap Save.

The change will be synced on your Switch automatically as long as your Switch is connected to wi-fi. Your kids will be able to play the restriction-lifted game.

How to remove games from the whitelist

If you discover a game really is too grown up for your little one, you can always reverse the whitelisting.

Launch the Parental Controls app on your phone. Tap Console Settings. Tap Whitelist. Turn off the game's switch to remove it from the whitelist. Tap Save.

The change will be synced on your Switch automatically as long as your Switch is connected to wi-fi. Your kids will no longer be able to launch the game on Switch.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to whitelist games on Nintendo Switch? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out. Do you have more questions about Parental Controls for Nintendo Switch? Check out our guides!

