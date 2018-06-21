How to wirelessly share files between a Mac and PC

If you use both a Mac and a Windows PC in your home, you might sometimes want to share files between them. Whether its photos, music, or documents, it's actually fairly easy to set up file sharing between macOS and Windows so long as the two machines are on the same network. With just a few clicks, your Mac and PC can be talking to one another and swapping files. You don't need any additional software, because everything is built into your Mac.

Here's how to switch on file sharing between your Mac and PC.

How to share files between a Mac and a PC

Open System Preferences on your Mac. Click Sharing. Click the checkbox next to File Sharing. Click Options… Click on the checkbox for the user account you'd like to share with a Windows machine under Windows Files Sharing. You might be asked to enter a password. Click Done.

Once you've done all this, you'll be able to share files with your Windows PC while you're on your shared local network. You'll find any PCs on your network in the sidebar of any Finder window.

Questions?

If you have any questions about sharing files between Macs and PCs, lets us know in the comments.