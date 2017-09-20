Apple Watch Series 0, 1, 2, and 3 can all connect to existing Wi-Fi networks while away from your iPhone, but there are limitations.
With Apple Watch Series 3 LTE + Cellular reviews bringing forth the reveal of a Wi-Fi bug preventing the watch from always jumping onto cellular data, I've gotten a lot of questions about how Wi-Fi on Apple Watch works. Here's what you need to know.
How the Apple Watch connects to Wi-Fi
Like your iPhone, your Apple Watch has a Wi-Fi antenna inside of it, which allows it to connect directly to Wi-Fi networks (or via your iPhone) rather than always using your cellular data.
Where the two devices differ is in how they can connect: The Apple Watch doesn't have an Auto-Join Wi-Fi screen, or a place to select networks. Nor does it have an option to dictate or Scribble in passwords. In short: Your Apple Watch can't connect to Wi-Fi unless your iPhone has first connected to it.
Essentially, when your iPhone connects to a Wi-Fi hotspot and enters in the password while you're also connected to Apple Watch, your iPhone syncs that information over to your Watch.
Apple Watch can then access that information and connect to a network — even if you visit that location in the future with only your watch. That way, you can use all of your Apple Watch's online capabilities in Wi-Fi areas (like Messages, Maps, and any third-party apps) whether you have a GPS + Cellular model or a Series 0 Apple Watch.
Sounds easy enough, right? Unfortunately, there are a few limitations.
Where Wi-Fi fails on Apple Watch
Because Apple Watch doesn't have the Wi-Fi chops of its paired sibling, it struggles with a few areas, as outlined in a Support article on Apple.com. Namely:
- You won't be able to connect to a new Wi-Fi network unless your iPhone is present and can connect to it.
- Your iPhone needs to be paired with Apple Watch when it connects to the network — it doesn't work over iCloud Keychain
- Apple Watch can only use 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz networks, not 5GHz networks.
- Apple Watch shouldn't connect to any public network that has an interstitial captive, like a hotel login, Google Starbucks terms and conditions acceptance, or other subscription information
What's this about a bug with LTE?
It all comes down to that "shouldn't" in that last Wi-Fi limitation I mentioned above. A few early Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular reviewers noticed significant connection problems with their Apple Watch review units, prompting Apple to make a statement. From Lauren Goode at The Verge:
Eventually, the company issued an official statement, acknowledging the issue. "We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular," an Apple spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We are investigating a fix for a future software release."
Essentially, the Series 3 GPS + Cellular watch tries to save battery life at all times by using your iPhone's connection, or failing that, a Wi-Fi network. What's happening here is that the watch is attempting to jump on a so-called "captive" network — a public network with an interstitial login prompt or terms and conditions agreement. (You've probably seen these at a Starbucks, McDonalds, or Panera.)
In theory, the Apple Watch shouldn't be allowed to connect to captive networks at all, because there's no way for it to get through that interstitial layer. Unfortunately, watchOS 4 has a bug where captive networks are being recognized identically to normal saved Wi-Fi networks — so while you're technically "connected" to a network, you won't be able to connect to the internet; nor will you be able to go to cellular, because the Watch's auto-switching prevents you from connecting.
Apple will be releasing a software fix at some point in the future to prevent this, but it's a pretty frustrating bug to have run into so late in the process — did no engineers visit Starbucks while testing the Series 3 without their iPhone?
In any case, no, this isn't a problem with the watch's Cellular service. It's an existing issue that's just suddenly become extremely relevant. (And one of the reasons I've asked multiple times for a way to authenticate Wi-Fi networks locally on Apple Watch with dictation.)
How to tell if your Apple Watch is connected to Wi-Fi networks
When your Apple Watch connects to a Wi-Fi network instead of your iPhone or cellular, you'll see a different symbol when you swipe up on Control Center from the watch face: A green "Connected" cloud icon.
Any other questions about Apple Watch and Wi-Fi?
Let us know below.
So.... the mitigation of this problem is "disable wifi" if you are near and APs with captive portals?
If the captive networks aren't really that important to you, another somewhat inconvenient "fix" would be to click on "Forget this network" with your phone while in range of the problem networks. I used to use wifi whenever possible, but now I prefer to just use cellular almost everywhere but home. Makes me think of this funny xkcd strip: https://xkcd.com/1865/
You can't roam internationally with it either, which is somewhat limiting.
Im curious what ocean Lauren from the Verge was in that had a wi-fi signal.
The Pacific. Technically it's a bay (the San Francisco Bay) but...
I'm going to take a wild stab and say that in the city she had a bunch of known open wifi networks remembered on her phone like Starbucks or XFinity (which are horrible) and the watch was hanging on to these. Then she tried it at the beach and (around here) you can barely get a usable cell connection at the beach on your phone let alone a watch.
Maybe a combination of these things? It's hard to know.
Apple really needs to have better WiFi AP management tools on the phone.
The fact that you can't "forget" a network unless it's actively in range is insane. How about a "know networks" screen where I can go in and modify or delete them (when out of range.) Currently you can only do that on the mac and sync over keychain.
There is the "nuke all" method "reset network settings" but that blows away everything including VPN configurations. I use that when I have to to clear things out. But geeze. Let me hit a wifi AP then go clean it out later so I don't have to worry about connecting later.
Also, it would be helpful to independently configure those on the watch app and tell the watch not to ever connect to certain APs that you'll allow the phone to connect to.
All of this should work automagically but wifi is a mess. Give us the tools to back it up.
Along similar lines I notice that my phone will auto-connect to some networks even though I have “forgotten”them in the past. In the UK a public network used by many shops and coffe shops called The Cloud consistently does this. - I’ve no idea how to stop it. This happens to my wife too and it takes a while to realise you have connected to a WiFi that requires an acceptance of terms or email address etc, you just notice the Internet isn’t working. It’s very frustrating. Turning WiFi off completely is an option but that reduces accuracy of location services so not ideal.
I think it maybe something to do with iCloud sync and forgetting on one phone is not removing it from other devices, so it just pops back up. But there doesn’t seem to be any central place to manage that- even on the Mac in WiFi advanced settings where I can remove a known WiFi I still end up being connected to some of them later automatically.
I agree it’s a mess.
Maybe you two are on the same iCloud account and one of you is connecting to the network and it's syncing to the other phone?
It seems forgetting a network doesn't always propagate to other devices to forget there too.
Perhaps just keep that network remembered but go into the wifi settings for that network and toggle the "auto-join" network. That should keep you from connecting without doing it explicitly.
I have different networks at work and some work in places better than others. I have some set to not auto-join. This means I can connect when I want without re-entering the password but it will not connect automatically (when it may not be the one that's best to be on.)
So next time, instead of "forget" network, toggle auto-join off then toggle wifi off/on to disconnect. The phone should never re-connect.
I hope this helps.
But it would be great to have a list of known networks in a list that you can manage without being at the coffee shop struggling with it.
Thanks for the detailed response. We aren’t on the same iCloud account, but I will try the other options.
While I really like the iCloud synching of WiFi networks, another thing that can be frustrating is that I don't always want all the same devices to connect to a WiFi network. For example, in a hotel with a decent cellular signal, I would like my iPhone to connect to cellular, but my WiFi only iPad to connect to the hotel WiFi network. I know that I could use my iPhone as a hotspot, but it is more convenient to let my iPad always be connected rather than having to keep going to settings and choosing to connect to my iPhone.
Once the phone knows the network and is in range, you can go to the settings of that network and turn off "auto join" network. This is one thing that can help.
Connect to the network.
Then tap the (i) to connect.
Then toggle "auto join"
It should never connect again unless you explicitly select it.
I hope this works (and helps.)
Speaking of LTE and the Series 3 Watch … do the carriers lock the Watch to their network? AT&T locks Apple's special universal sim to their network. Do they try to lock my Watch to them too?
I don't believe so, but it's a carrier question.
So the basic upshot here is that people at The Verge have no freaking idea what they're talking about. iMore lays out clearly and exactly how to properly use this fantastic device (John Gruber as well -- love him!) and those other "reviewers" are basically lying. It's like asking a 12 year old to review a car. You just don't because they can't do it properly. Use the Apple Watch like a grown up and it is awesome.
What a douchey response. iMore clearly lays out how to get around the bug that Apple has in their software, not how to "properly use this fantastic device". It's awesome that Gruber didn't have any issues. That doesn't mean this problem doesn't exist. The other reviewers aren't lying and to use the quotes around reviewer for someone like Joanna Stern is insulting. I'd expect she probably knows quite a bit more about this stuff than you do...."JellyKake23". Are they not suppose to report on issues they find while reviewing the device that stand out like a sore thumb?
This is not just a Watch problem, or a new one. I've often had this issue when I'm at a place like McDonalds or a Hotel where I have previously used their wifi. Because the phone recognises the Wifi it tries to log in, but often thats in the background and stuffing up everything else. Either you switch off wifi for your visit so you can return to cellular, or you have to go to Wifi in settings an log in.
It's the main reason I avoid public wifi unless I absolutely need it.
Funny story. My wife used Chick-Fil-A's wifi a month ago. Since we were last there they got rid of the captive portal (or iOS is somehow clearing it.) She forgot her phone at home and we got to CFA, her watch started pulling in notifications and she got a (cellular over WiFi) phone call. This was on a Series 2.
Mystified, I reminded her that her watch had remembered the wifi and had connected.
It was a rare taste of what LTE could have been.
