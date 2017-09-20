Apple Watch Series 0, 1, 2, and 3 can all connect to existing Wi-Fi networks while away from your iPhone, but there are limitations.

With Apple Watch Series 3 LTE + Cellular reviews bringing forth the reveal of a Wi-Fi bug preventing the watch from always jumping onto cellular data, I've gotten a lot of questions about how Wi-Fi on Apple Watch works. Here's what you need to know.

How the Apple Watch connects to Wi-Fi

Like your iPhone, your Apple Watch has a Wi-Fi antenna inside of it, which allows it to connect directly to Wi-Fi networks (or via your iPhone) rather than always using your cellular data.

Where the two devices differ is in how they can connect: The Apple Watch doesn't have an Auto-Join Wi-Fi screen, or a place to select networks. Nor does it have an option to dictate or Scribble in passwords. In short: Your Apple Watch can't connect to Wi-Fi unless your iPhone has first connected to it.

Essentially, when your iPhone connects to a Wi-Fi hotspot and enters in the password while you're also connected to Apple Watch, your iPhone syncs that information over to your Watch.

Apple Watch can then access that information and connect to a network — even if you visit that location in the future with only your watch. That way, you can use all of your Apple Watch's online capabilities in Wi-Fi areas (like Messages, Maps, and any third-party apps) whether you have a GPS + Cellular model or a Series 0 Apple Watch.

Sounds easy enough, right? Unfortunately, there are a few limitations.

Where Wi-Fi fails on Apple Watch

Because Apple Watch doesn't have the Wi-Fi chops of its paired sibling, it struggles with a few areas, as outlined in a Support article on Apple.com. Namely:

You won't be able to connect to a new Wi-Fi network unless your iPhone is present and can connect to it.

Your iPhone needs to be paired with Apple Watch when it connects to the network — it doesn't work over iCloud Keychain

Apple Watch can only use 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz networks, not 5GHz networks.

Apple Watch shouldn't connect to any public network that has an interstitial captive, like a hotel login, Google Starbucks terms and conditions acceptance, or other subscription information

What's this about a bug with LTE?

It all comes down to that "shouldn't" in that last Wi-Fi limitation I mentioned above. A few early Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular reviewers noticed significant connection problems with their Apple Watch review units, prompting Apple to make a statement. From Lauren Goode at The Verge:

Eventually, the company issued an official statement, acknowledging the issue. "We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular," an Apple spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We are investigating a fix for a future software release."

Essentially, the Series 3 GPS + Cellular watch tries to save battery life at all times by using your iPhone's connection, or failing that, a Wi-Fi network. What's happening here is that the watch is attempting to jump on a so-called "captive" network — a public network with an interstitial login prompt or terms and conditions agreement. (You've probably seen these at a Starbucks, McDonalds, or Panera.)

In theory, the Apple Watch shouldn't be allowed to connect to captive networks at all, because there's no way for it to get through that interstitial layer. Unfortunately, watchOS 4 has a bug where captive networks are being recognized identically to normal saved Wi-Fi networks — so while you're technically "connected" to a network, you won't be able to connect to the internet; nor will you be able to go to cellular, because the Watch's auto-switching prevents you from connecting.

Apple will be releasing a software fix at some point in the future to prevent this, but it's a pretty frustrating bug to have run into so late in the process — did no engineers visit Starbucks while testing the Series 3 without their iPhone?

In any case, no, this isn't a problem with the watch's Cellular service. It's an existing issue that's just suddenly become extremely relevant. (And one of the reasons I've asked multiple times for a way to authenticate Wi-Fi networks locally on Apple Watch with dictation.)

How to tell if your Apple Watch is connected to Wi-Fi networks

When your Apple Watch connects to a Wi-Fi network instead of your iPhone or cellular, you'll see a different symbol when you swipe up on Control Center from the watch face: A green "Connected" cloud icon.

Any other questions about Apple Watch and Wi-Fi?

Let us know below.